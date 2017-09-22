Authorities respond to incident, DD2 schools placed on lockdown

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — An incident in a nearby neighborhood in Dorchester County forced two schools on lockdown, Friday morning.

Dorchester County authorities say On September 22, authorities responded to an incident in the Archdale Subdivision off of Dorchester Road.

“The SROs at Eagle Nest Elementary and River Oaks Middle were advised by law enforcement to go into a code yellow as a precaution to not let students go outside the buildings due to a situation in a nearby neighborhood, according to DD2 spokeswoman Pat Raynor.

We’re told the alert was lifted at 11:10 a.m. The schools were on alert for about 25 minutes

Raynor said there was no immediate threat to the schools. The lockdown was just a precaution.

We are working to learn more details from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

