79-year-old shot while inside home; remains hospitalized

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) — A 79-year-old woman is recovering after being shot while inside of her home.

Authorities say on Thursday, September 21, Goose Creek Police officers responded to a home Pecan Grove Avenue in reference to a shooting. Officers found the 79-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the right shoulder.

“I observed several bullet holes in the front porch area of the residence,” the responding officer wrote in an incident report.

The investigation revealed that a person known to the victim’s grandson was in a group in front of the home which is where the shot originated.

The acquaintance was identified as Christopher Burnell. It is unknown at this time if Burnell fired the shot.

The victim’s grandson informed officers he returned fire at the suspect vehicle, described as possibly a white Toyota Camry.

The 79-year-old remains hospitalized due to her injury.

If you have any information, call the Goose Creek Police at (843) 572-4300 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.