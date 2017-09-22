1 killed in Dorchester County accident

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating following a fatal crash in Dorchester County, Friday morning.

Troopers say on September 22 at 6:45 a.m., the driver of a 1992 Chevrolet pickup truck, while traveling west on Twin Lakes Road, ran off the side of the roadway and struck a ditch.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died in the incident, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins.

We are working to learn the identity from the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office.

