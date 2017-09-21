Woman stabbed in North Charleston, suspect in custody

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The North Charleston Police Department is investigating following a stabbing, Thursday morning.

According to police spokesman Spencer Pryor, when authorities arrived at Mountainbrook Ave, a woman was found lying on the ground with a stab wound to the stomach.

Medics transported her to Trident Hospital for treatment.

A woman was found and was taken into custody without incident. Her identity has not been released.

