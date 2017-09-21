Walmart to offer free health screenings on Wellness Day

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston-area Walmart stores will be offering free health screenings on Saturday, September 23 as a part of Walmart Wellness Day.

Shoppers can stop by to learn valuable health information about blood glucose, blood pressure, body mass index, and low-cost immunizations. At select locations, customers can also take advantage of free vision screenings.

The health screening event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at any Walmart store that has a pharmacy.

For the second year in a row, Walmart will be teaming up with The American Diabetes Association for the event.