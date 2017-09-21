Summerville serves up sweet tea for annual festival

By Published:

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Thousands of cups of sweet tea were served up in Downtown Summerville on Thursday for the annual Sweet Tea Festival.

Festivalgoers had the chance to try the beverage from ten different vendors and then vote on which tea they liked best. Judges also had the opportunity to decide on the best tea in Summerville.

The organization Summerville DREAM put together the annual event that is now in its fifth year.

“It is a big deal because we are the birthplace of sweet tea so it’s a chance for people to come out and celebrate,” said Michael Lisle, the executive director of the organization.

The event typically draws about 3000 people to the town every year.

