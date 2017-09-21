South Carolina sells port land for $9 million after 13 years

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (AP) – A port that South Carolina’s governor ordered to be sold 13 years ago may finally have a buyer.

Attorney David Tedder said the private developer he represents signed paperwork Wednesday to buy 317 acres including the old port in Beaufort County for $9 million from the state.

Tedder told The Island Packet of Hilton Head that Grey Ghost Properties plans to build hundreds of homes on the site, along with restaurants, a hotel and a large marina.

The port was built in the late 1950s, but because of its shallow water and location, was only handling about 20 ships a year when then-Gov. Mark Sanford signed a bill he demanded to close the port in 2004.

Several attempts to sell the land since then have failed.