SCANA receives subpoena over failed nuclear project

CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) — The U.S. Attorney’s office has subpoenaed documents from SCANA Corp. and its subsidiaries over the failed expansion of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station, the Cayce-based company said Thursday.

“The subpoena requires the Company to produce a broad range of documents related to the project,” News 2 learned from a news release on its website.

The project was several years behind schedule and then abandoned in July after Santee Cooper and South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. spent nearly $10 billion.

Utility customers have paid more than $2 billion on the failed project through rate hikes since 2009.

We’re told the Company intends to cooperate with the investigation. “No assurance can be given as to the timing or outcome of this matter”.