Photo appears to show student with gun at school

North Charleston police launched an investigation after a photo surfaced online that appears to show a student with a gun in a bathroom at Stall High School.

Workers at the school alerted police after learning of the social media post. Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt tells News 2 that it is not clear when the photo was taken.

The District released a statement saying this type of behavior will not be tolerated and that the student involved in the incident will face serious consequences.