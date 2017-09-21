Photo appears to show student with gun at school

By Published:

North Charleston police launched an investigation after a photo surfaced online that appears to show a student with a gun in a bathroom at Stall High School.

Workers at the school alerted police after learning of the social media post.  Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt tells News 2 that it is not clear when the photo was taken.

The District released a statement saying this type of behavior will not be tolerated and that the student involved in the incident will face serious consequences.

