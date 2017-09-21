Man shot after 2 enter North Charleston home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A shooting is under investigation in North Charleston.

Authorities say on Thursday, September 21, officers responded to 1919 Redwood in reference to a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics transported the victim to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.

The victim told authorities that he heard a knock at his front door and people whispering outside. The victim opened the door and two males entered his home.

The victim gave investigators a vague description of the suspects.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.