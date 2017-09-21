Man seen squatting, taking pictures up female dress

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The North Charleston Police Department is searching for the man wanted for voyeurism.

Authorities say the incident happened at the Wal-Mart on Rivers Avenue on Monday, September 18 at about 4 p.m.

We’re told the suspect was caught squatting down behind the victim and taking a picture with his phone up the victim’s dress.

Police have released a surveillance image of the suspect.

If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement or Detective Sgt. S. Lewis at 843-740-5894 or email at SLewis@NorthCharleston.org.

