Free Queso dip at Moe’s Southwest Grill Sept. 21

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Thursday, September 21 is free Queso day at Moe’s Southwest Grill.

You can get a free 6-ounce cup of queso with chips at participating locations. No purchase is necessary.

For the queso obsessed, you can also call up Moe’s 24-hour Queso Hotline at 1-855-440-6337 to share your “queso confessions, queso love stories, or even the weirdest food you put queso on,” according to the company.

You can also have a chance to win “Free Queso for Life” by signing up on Moe’s Facebook page.

