Fort Sumter to reopen

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — Fort Sumter will reopen for the public starting Friday, September 22.

The fort has been closed since September 7 due to Hurricane Irma.

We’re told starting September 22, normal operations will resume for the daytime trips to Fort Sumter.

There will be five trips to the fort, three from the Liberty Square departure site, and two from Patriots Point. The evening sunset has been canceled for Friday.

Repairs were made to the dock as well as restrooms, according to a news release. Debris has also been removed