Coroner rules manner of death in fatal Berkeley County motorcycle crash

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has released the manner of death of Robert Lee Clark, Jr., 30, of Goose Creek.

The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

We’re told the facts for determining homicide, in this case, stems from a police pursuit initiated by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office on April 19, 2017, which ended on Main Street in Summerville. In that pursuit, the pursuing officer engaged the fleeing motorcyclist by applying deadly force with his patrol vehicle, causing the motorcyclist to lose control and crash.

The standard for determining Homicide as the manner of death includes “the action of one person directly causing the death of another. A death that occurs as a result of a felony is also considered Homicide. A violent death may stem from some kind of deliberate or purposeful action, but intent to cause death need not be present or proven for the classification of Homicide,” Coroner Paul J. Brouthers said in a statement.