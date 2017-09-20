Two rescued in early morning West Ashley house fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Credit: Charleston Fire Department Credit: Charleston Fire Department Credit: Charleston Fire Department

CHARLESTON, S.C. WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) — Two people were rescued following a house fire in West Ashley, Wednesday morning.

The Charleston County Dispatch Center received a 911 call shortly after 3 a.m. reporting a structure fire on Parkdale Drive.

Charleston, Saint Andrews, and North Charleston Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS and Charleston PD were dispatched to the scene.

According to the Charleston Fire Department, emergency crews arrived to find flames coming from the first floor of the two-story duplex with two people trapped on the second-floor roof.

Saint Andrews Fire Department firefighters rescued the pair from the roof while the next arriving crews entered the home to control the fire.

The fire was extinguished within the kitchen.

“The rapid deployment of resources through the auto-aid agreement, quick assessment and coordination by first arriving crews, and dedicated actions of all of the first responders resulted in a positive outcome at this incident,” said Interim Fire Chief John Tippett. “The ability of emergency responders, from different agencies, to work together and rapidly control these situations continues to impress me and is a testament to their dedication to the community.”

The Charleston Fire Marshal Division Fire Investigation Team determined the fire started on the stove.

The rescued couple said they were cooking sometime after midnight and believe they forgot to turn the stove off, leaving a pan with oil on the stove top. The oil in the pan likely caught fire and ignited materials near the stove.

After hearing the smoke alarms inside of the home, the two exited onto a small roof overhang outside of a bedroom window waiting to be rescued.

They were checked by Charleston County EMS but were not transported.

In total, six occupants of the duplex, three cats, and a dog all escaped the incident without injury.

