Teenager charged after trying to hide gun

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A teenager is facing charges after authorities found a gun, Wednesday morning.

According to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor, on September 19 while in the area of Old Pine Circle, officers saw someone riding a bicycle in the middle of the road. He “appear[ed] to avoid officers by exiting off his bicycle in a quick and evasive manner and attempting to hide on a porch,” Pryor said.

As officers approached, we’re told the teenager fled on foot.

While on pursuit, officers saw the suspect reach into his waistband, throwing an object to the ground.

After a brief foot chase, he was apprehended and placed into custody without incident.

Springfield Armory .45 caliber handgun with six rounds in the magazine and one round in the chamber was recovered.

The 14-year-old suspect was transported to South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice. He’s charged with unlawful carry of a firearm and minor in possession of a firearm.

