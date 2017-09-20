Suspicious items found in Berkeley County non-hazardous

By Published: Updated:

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) — Suspicious items found at a Berkeley County building were determined to be non-explosive, according to the Moncks Corner Police Department.

Authorities say at 9:16 a.m. on September 20, officers responded to the Berkeley Office Building at 109 West Main Street, Moncks Corner, where employees reported seeing suspicious items in the parking lot. The items were jar-like containers which appeared to be purposely positioned around the Veterans War Memorial in the front parking lot of the building.

The area was secured and the building was evacuated for the safety of the employees.

The Charleston County Bomb Squad responded to assist.

The containers were remotely opened for further examination and determined to be non-explosive. A chemical analysis was also performed and no hazardous substance was present.

There was no damage or injuries and normal business resumed. The Police Department will monitor the area and increase patrols.

