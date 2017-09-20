South Carolina’s Department of Revenue offering tax relief for those impacted by Irma

By Published:

Mount Pleasant, SC (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue is offering relief to some Lowcountry residents impacted by Hurricane Irma.

The relief will apply to those who live in Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton, Beaufort and Jasper counties.

Residents in these areas will have through October 13th to file returns and pay any taxes that were originally due between September 11th and October 13th.

This includes anyone who is required to file a sales tax return on September 20th.

The relief does not apply to current collection matters, including payments due during the period through October 13th  under any payment plan previously entered into with the SCDOR.

Additional tax relief guidance may be released if FEMA and the IRS determine the counties that will need relief.

 

 

 

 

