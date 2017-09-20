SC Human Trafficking Task Force to meet, announce website

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — South Carolina’s Human Trafficking Task Force will meet and will unveil a new statewide website, Friday morning.

The meeting will take place on September 22 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the City of West Columbia Municipal Complex.



We’re told the new statewide website will include information on how to report suspected trafficking, services available for victims/survivors, statistics and reports, and information on state law, regional coalitions, and task force members.

At the meeting, the task force will also discuss regional updates, workgroup updates, trainings, projects, and other events regarding human trafficking in South Carolina.