SC Human Trafficking Task Force to meet, announce website

By Published:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — South Carolina’s Human Trafficking Task Force will meet and will unveil a new statewide website, Friday morning.

The meeting will take place on September 22 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the City of West Columbia Municipal Complex.

We’re told the new statewide website will include information on how to report suspected trafficking, services available for victims/survivors, statistics and reports, and information on state law, regional coalitions, and task force members.

At the meeting, the task force will also discuss regional updates, workgroup updates, trainings, projects, and other events regarding human trafficking in South Carolina.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s