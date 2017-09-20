Rescue efforts continue in Mexico following deadly earthquake

MEXICO CITY (AP) – Hundreds of volunteers, soldiers and police are digging and tunneling overnight into the precarious, pancaked ruins of a collapsed Mexico City school where at least 25 students and teachers were killed in a magnitude-7.1 quake.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office says it has received a request for assistance from Mexico and that it will be dispatching a search-and-rescue team as soon as possible.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry says a team of approximately 60 people, mostly engineers and search-and-rescue personnel from the military’s Home Front Command, will be dispatched Wednesday afternoon to assist in the aftermath of the earthquake, which is known to have killed almost 250 people.

Officials are referring to the quake as the deadliest one to hit the area in decades.

