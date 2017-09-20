Proposal to build monument of African American man at SC State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Tarps cover confederate monuments in Charlottesville, Virginia. Officials covered them after the violence in the city in August. Heather Heyer was killed when Christopher Cantwell drove into a counter-protest as white nationalists protested the removal of those statues. Two Virginia state troopers were also killed when responding to the violence.

Two South Carolina Senators now say they have a path forward. Senators Greg Gregory and Darrell Jackson argue tearing down monuments in the Palmetto State would cause more division, not unity. They say constructing monuments representing people of all backgrounds would be a more positive step.

The proposed status would be of Robert Smalls. He was an African American man considered a hero for the Union during the Civil War. He was enslaved at the time and stole a Confederate ship, navigated through the war zone of the Charleston Harbor to freedom at a Union blockade. Beyond that, he devoted his life for fighting for equality.

Spokesperson for Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Monuments, Dawn Davis, says, “After the war, his role becoming a Congressman and even with the state legislature, championing for equal rights, for education, he is going to continue this. So he is somebody worth remembering. We get people from all over the nation and the world who have not heard of this man and his heroism.”

Smalls also played a role in integrating the US Military. The proposal to build his monument will be announced in Columbia Wednesday, September 20th at 10:30 AM.