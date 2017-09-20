Police: Nashville man charged after crying baby found surrounded by beer cans

WKRN Published:

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man remains in custody after being arrested for child neglect and possession of drug paraphernalia Saturday.

According to a release, Franklin police were called to condominiums in the 1100 block of Downs Boulevard around 3:15 p.m. after reports of a man on the ground outside the building.

Upon their arrival, police reported finding Kyle Shepard lying on the ground and unable to move. A 9-month-old family member in the 23-year-old man’s care was found inside crying. Police reported the baby was surrounded by beer cans and cocaine residue.

Shepard is being held on a $6,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court next Tuesday morning.

The baby has since been surrendered to its mother. The Department of Children Services is investigating.

