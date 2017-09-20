PHOTOS: Massive earthquake in Mexico

WKRN Published:
Volunteers and first responders look for survivors in a collapsed building after an earthquake struck Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. The 7.1 earthquake stunned central Mexico, killing more than 100 people. (AP Photo/Pablo Ramos)

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Mexico on Sept. 19, 2017, killing hundreds of people and collapsing many buildings.

Earthquake in Mexico

