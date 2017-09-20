PHOTOS: Massive earthquake in Mexico

Volunteers and first responders look for survivors in a collapsed building after an earthquake struck Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. The 7.1 earthquake stunned central Mexico, killing more than 100 people. (AP Photo/Pablo Ramos)

Residents salvage personal items from a home destroyed in a 7.1 earthquake, in Jojutla, Morelos state, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Police, firefighters and ordinary Mexicans are digging frantically through the rubble of collapsed schools, homes and apartment buildings, looking for survivors of Mexico's deadliest earthquake in decades as the number of confirmed fatalities climbs. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

A car sits crushed, engulfed in a pile of rubble from a building felled by a 7.1 earthquake, in Jojutla, Morelos state, Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. The earthquake stunned central Mexico, killing at least 139 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust. (AP Photo/Carlos Rodriguez)

Rescue workers search for people trapped inside a collapsed building in the Del Valle area of Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Mexicans across the city are digging through collapsed buildings, trying to save people trapped in debris under schools, homes and businesses, toppled by a 7.1 earthquake that killed more than 200 people. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A woman walks past a collapsed building after a 7.1 earthquake, in Jojutla, Morelos state, Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. The earthquake stunned central Mexico, killing more than 100 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

People walk through a neighborhood where many buildings collapsed a day before, during a magnitude 7.1 earthquake in Jojutla, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Police, firefighters and civilians are digging frantically through the rubble of collapsed schools, homes and apartment buildings looking for survivors. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Rescue workers and volunteers search for survivors on a collapsed building the Del Valle neighborhood in Mexico City, Tuesday Sept. 19, 2017. A magnitude 7.1 earthquake has stunned central Mexico, killing more than 100 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust. (AP Photo/Miguel Tovar)

Patients lie on their hospital beds after being evacuated following an earthquake in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake jolted central Mexico on Tuesday, causing buildings to sway sickeningly in the capital on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that did major damage. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Rescue workers search for people trapped in a collapsed building in the Piedad Narvarte neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. A magnitude 7.1 earthquake has stunned central Mexico, killing more than 100 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust. Thousands fled into the streets in panic, and many stayed to help rescue those trapped. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Volunteers wearing dust masks wait in line to pass out rubble as rescue workers search inside a collapsed building in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. A 7.1 earthquake stunned central Mexico, killing more than 100 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Rescue workers search for people trapped in a collapsed building in the Piedad Narvarte neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. A magnitude 7.1 earthquake has stunned central Mexico, killing more than 100 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust. Thousands fled into the streets in panic, and many stayed to help rescue those trapped. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Rescue personnel work on a building that collapsed after an earthquake in Cuernavaca, Morelos state, Tuesday Sept. 19, 2017. A magnitude 7.1 earthquake has stunned central Mexico, killing at least more than 100 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust. Thousands fled into the streets in panic, and many stayed to help rescue those trapped. (AP Photo/Tony Rivera

A rescue dog helps workers look for people trapped under the rubble of a collapsed building in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. A 7.1 earthquake stunned central Mexico, killing more than 100 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Rescue workers and volunteers search a building that collapsed after an earthquake in downtown Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake jolted central Mexico on Tuesday, causing buildings to sway sickeningly in the capital on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that did major damage. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

People evacuated from office buildings gather in Reforma Avenue after an earthquake in Mexico City, Tuesday Sept. 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake jolted central Mexico on Tuesday, causing buildings to sway sickeningly in the capital on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that did major damage.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A man enters a damaged building after an earthquake in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake jolted central Mexico on Tuesday, cracking building facades and scattering rubble on streets in the capital on the anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

A bulldozer removes debris from a partially collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake jolted central Mexico on Tuesday, causing buildings to sway sickeningly in the capital on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that did major damage. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Remains of a damaged building stands after an earthquake in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake has jolted Mexico, causing buildings to sway sickeningly in the capital on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that did major damage. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)