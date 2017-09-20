Motorcyclist dead following crash on James Island

By Published: Updated:

Motorcyclist dead following crash on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal accident on James Island, Wednesday morning.

According to spokesman Charles Francis, the accident at Maybank Highway and Riverland Drive involved a motorcyclist and another vehicle.

Details are limited but we’re told the motorcyclist died in the crash.

You’re asked to go through West Ashley to get downtown if on Johns Island.

The accident occurred at just before 7 a.m, Francis added.

