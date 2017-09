Related Coverage Police searching for missing teenager from Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – The Horry County Police Department says a missing 15-year-old from the Murrells Inlet area has been found.

Haley Renee Wagal was last seen in the area of Bay Road after leaving the Seacoast Youth Center on Thursday, September 14.

At the time of her disappearance, we’re told she could possibly be in the Myrtle Beach area.

On Wednesday, September 20, authorities announced her return.