Local groups call for community action following DOJ’s plan to not release details on NCPD review

Related Coverage DOJ moves forward with review and assessment of North Charleston PD

North Charleston, SC (WCBD) – Wednesday morning several organizations are set to come together to hold a news conference after news that the Department of Justice will not release its findings following a review of the North Charleston Police Department.

The ACLU of South Carolina, Charleston Area Justice Ministry, the Community Resource Center and the North Charleston NAACP will all be at that news conference at the Alfred Williams Community Center in North Charleston, it is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m.

The Justice Department’s COPS program launched the review of the NCPD more than a year after the shooting death of Walter Scott by former officer Michael Slager, the voluntary review was requested by the North Charleston Police Department.

The review was scheduled to last for a two year period, initially the Department of Justice planned to release its findings.

In addition to the news conference, a Community Action Forum is planned for Thursday night in which the organizations are expected to call for the community to take action due to the details from the assessment not being released.

That event is scheduled to happen at the Alfred Williams Community Center from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.