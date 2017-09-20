Iran leader tells UN that US losing credibility

By Published: Updated:
Hassan Rouhani
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 9, 2017 file photo, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks in a campaign rally for May 19 presidential election in Tehran, Iran. Iranians head to the polls Friday to vote in the Islamic Republic's presidential election, casting ballots in a contest largely seen as a referendum on the country's nuclear deal with world powers. Rouhani, 68, is a moderate cleric elected in 2013 on pledges of greater personal freedoms and improved relations with the West. His government negotiated the 2015 nuclear deal, which saw Iran accept curbs on its nuclear program in exchange for relief from crippling international sanctions. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says his country won’t be the first to violate the nuclear agreement with six world powers, “but it will respond decisively to its violation by any party.”

In remarks clearly directed at U.S. President Donald Trump, he told the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday that “it will be a great pity if this agreement were to be destroyed by rogue newcomers to the world of politics.”

Rouhani said “the world will have lost a great opportunity, but such unfortunate behavior will never impede Iran’s course of progress and advancement.”

He said that “by violating its international commitments, the new U.S. administration only destroys its own credibility and undermines international confidence in negotiating with it or accepting its word or promise.”

Iran has accused the Trump administration of not living up to its requirements on sanctions relief under the nuclear deal.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s