Dorchester County fabrics supplier announces $9 million expansion

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A global supplier of fabrics in Dorchester County announced its expanding its operations in the county by adding at least 10 new jobs and investing 9 million dollars.

Thrace-LINQ manufactures non-woven technical fabrics for use in road construction, carpets, home, commercial and automotive building and for other needs.

“We’ve seen growth in business over the last several years,” said Brian Sparks, the general manager of the company. “We’ve had new products development, new sales people and the company is growing as a whole across the board.”

Thrace-LINQ will begin the expansion installations in early 2018 and expects to begin hiring for the new positions in mid-2018. Interested applicants can contact hr@thracelinq.com for more information.