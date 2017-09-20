Charleston Police search for missing teenager

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing person.

C’iara Ward disappeared from temporary DSS custody on Tuesday, September 20. The 16-year-old was supposed to stay at a home Little John Drive for one night, according to police spokesman Charles Francis.

She was last seen around midnight on Tuesday wearing black pants, a baggy black t-shirt and black and white sneakers.

Ward is described as a Hispanic female, standing at 5’3,” and weighing 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

We’re told she has no known associations, no access to a vehicle, nor a cell phone or money.

If you have any information, contact Charleston County Dispatch at 843-743-7200, email Detective Wilson at wilsonda@charleston-sc.gov, or call DSS Case Agent Taji Billups at 843-720-3029.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.