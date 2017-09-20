Authorities issue amber alert for missing baby, suspects may be headed near South Carolina

Mount Pleasant, SC (WCBD) An amber alert has been issued for a three-month-old girl missing from Clyde, North Carolina, officials believe the suspects may be headed towards South Carolina.

According to the alert, the baby is believed to be in the company of 31-year-old Heather Cochran and 39-year-old Rex Cochran.

They are believed to be traveling in one of two vehicles, one is a 2001 Blue Ford Mustang, the other is a 1999 Gray GMC Suburban with the license plate 489-AWH.

The two were last seen traveling on I-40 East towards South Carolina.

Officials believe the suspects may be headed to Ocala, Florida or Valdosta, Georgia.