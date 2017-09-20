$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in the Lowcountry

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — A Lowcountry store sold a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million for Tuesday night’s drawing.

The Circle K at 906 Folly Rd. in Charleston is the lucky lottery destination.

The ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn. For an extra $1, the ticket holder could have purchased the Megaplier® to see the prize multiplied to $2 million.

Mega Millions® – Tuesday, September 19

9, 28, 31, 50, and 61 Megaball®: 10

Check your tickets. More than 14,800 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $1 up to $1 millions. Of these, more than 5,400 players paid the extra dollar to purchase Megaplier®.

When claimed, these players will see their prize winnings multiplied by 2, the Megaplier® number drawn.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. The odds of winning $1 MILLION are 1 in 18,492,204.

The Mega Millions® jackpot for Friday night’s drawing is an estimated $104 million.

Proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.