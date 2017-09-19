COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting involving a woman and her boyfriend in Walterboro.

Authorities responded to a business on the 1500 block of Hampton Street on Saturday, September 16 following the incident.

According to Colleton County Fire and Rescue, the victim was found near the front door of the Orange Store “bleeding profusely from the right upper arm.”

The 49-year-old victim told investigators that he went inside the store to buy a lottery ticket, and when he came back outside, he spoke to his 32-year-old girlfriend, Jenna Leigh Polk.

Woman shoots boyfriend after purchasing lottery tickets, police say View as list View as gallery Open Gallery CREDIT: Provided CREDIT: Provided CREDIT: Provided CREDIT: Provided CREDIT: Provided Jenna Leigh Polk

The victim told authorities that Polk said something to him and then shot him. He later went back inside the store to ask a clerk to call 911.

Polk was detained near the shooting location, according to an incident report. A 9 mm handgun was also found.

We’re told Polk was interviewed by authorities and then transported to the Colleton County Medical Center for treatment. She was later booked into the Colleton County Detention Center where she has since bonded out.

Medics transported the victim to the Colleton Medical Center and then the Medical University of South Carolina.