White man to be charged in deaths of 2 black men

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Authorities say a 23-year-old white Baton Rouge man has been arrested and will be charged with murder in the fatal shootings of two black men in attacks that police said may have been racially motivated.

Interim Police Chief Jonny Dunnam said Tuesday that Kenneth James Gleason is accused of killing the two men. He didn’t immediately say what he thought the motive was.

Police arrested Gleason over the weekend on drug charges, but he was bailed out of jail late Sunday even though authorities considered him a “person of interest” in the shooting of a homeless man and a dishwasher who was killed while walking to work.

It’s not clear whether Gleason has an attorney. Attempts to reach him and his immediate family have not been successful.