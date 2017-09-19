Weak tornadoes breakout in Lowcountry during Irma

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Four tornadoes touched down in the Lowcountry during Tropical Storm Irma, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.

In Mount Pleasant, the twister formed over the marsh area between Mount Pleasant and Sullivan`s Island in the Oak Haven Plantation area on September 11.

Officials said the weak, short-lived EF0 tornado was associated with an outer rain band of Tropical Storm Irma.

We’re told the system traveled from Pine Island View Road, Oak Landing Road, and Green Path Lane.

The cyclone then dissipated on Pine Island View Road.

Some trees uprooted, large tree limbs were taken down, and a wooden fence was completely blown down. No other damage was seen, according to officials.

The tornado was estimated to have lasted only about two minutes before dissipating.

On James Island, a short-lived EF0 tornado, also associated with an outer rain band of Tropical Storm Irma, formed in the marsh, just north of Schooner Creek on September 11.

The tornado uprooted trees, blew off part of a roof, damaged shutters, and sent debris flying in its path.

The tornado lifted south of Parrot Point Creek. It also lasted about two minutes after touchdown.

On Johns Island, an EF1 tornado touched down along the west bank of the Stono River near the intersection of Abbapoola Creek.

The tornado damaging multiple trees, destroying a shed, and even knocked a home off pilings before lifting along the west bank of the Stono River.

The tornado was on the ground for less than two minutes.

On Joint Base Charleston, a weak, short-lived EF0 tornado, associated with the outer rainbands of Tropical Storm Irma, touched down near the flight line.

The tornado pushed back the edge of the roof on the control tower, damaged a nearby building near the flight line, and damaged the roof of another metal building on the base.

The tornado blew down two large oak trees and snapped large branches off other trees on the Wrenwoods Golf Course.

We’re told the tornado then dissipated just beyond the north side of the golf course, about two minutes after touchdown.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.