USC AD apologizes for football stadium “experience” vs. Kentucky

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – University of South Carolina Director of Athletics Ray Tanner wrote a letter to Gamecock fans about problems encountered during the season home opening game at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Tanner addressed issues involving water pressure in the stadium which caused delays and problems for concessions and restrooms. He also addressed complaints about a D.J. that has been added to the home football experience.

The letter was posted Tuesday morning on social media sites including Facebook and Twitter.

Tanner said the water pressure issue was first noticed after the start of Saturday’s game against Kentucky. USC plumbers along with City of Columbia Water Works personnel “discovered a flow issue related to a valve on an underground line outside of the stadium,” wrote Tanner.

“The issue has been resolved and we do not anticipate it being an issue moving forward.”

Starting with this Saturday’s home game against Louisiana Tech, Tanner says there will be booths around the stadium that will sell only drinks, peanuts and candy to help lessen lines at concessions. There will also be more portable beverage kiosks around Williams-Brice.

Tanner also addressed the D.J. after fans complained about the sound level. He says modifications have been made for this Saturday.

South Carolina lost it’s home opener to Kentucky 23-13 after winning it’s first two contests away from Columbia.

#Gamecocks Ray Tanner has a message for you 📝 pic.twitter.com/QrPKzmmlC3 — Gamecock Athletics (@GamecocksOnline) September 19, 2017