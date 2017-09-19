U.S. Open Champion Sloane Stephens to play in 2018 Volvo Car Open

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Newly crowned U.S. Open champion and 2016 Volvo Car Open champion Sloane Stephens has committed to play the 2018 Volvo Car Open, March 31st – April 8th on Daniel Island in Charleston, South Carolina. Joining Stephens in the current field is Madison Keys, the 2017 U.S. Open finalist, and Petra Kvitová, a 2017 U.S. Open quarterfinalist and two-time Wimbledon champion.

Stephens’ recent U.S. Open win, her first Grand Slam singles title, came following an 11-month hiatus from the sport due to a foot injury. In historic fashion, the 24-year-old’s triumph is only the second time an unseeded player has won the tournament in the Open Era. Since her return to tennis in July, Stephens reached the semifinals in both Toronto and Cincinnati, and in five weeks this summer, won 15 matches, all against top 50 players, which culminated with the U.S. Open title.

“We couldn’t be more ecstatic for Sloane!” said Eleanor Adams, Volvo Car Open Tournament Manager. “Our fans have watched her game grow in Charleston and they have rooted her on since she first stepped onto our courts. Her U.S. Open win shows how much determination she had to get back to tennis, and we can’t wait to have her compete in our field next year,” said Eleanor Adams, Volvo Car Open Tournament Manager.

Stephens will play the Volvo Car Open for her seventh time in 2018. In 2017, unable to participate in the competition, she joined The Tennis Channel’s team as a correspondent during the tournament.

“I’m so excited that I’ll have the chance to play the Volvo Car Open again,” said Stephens. “I wanted to defend my title last year, and was disappointed when I couldn’t due to my injury. I always love playing in front of Charleston’s supportive fans, and am so glad that I’ll be back in April!”

Stephens won the 2016 Volvo Car Open in a season where she captured two additional titles, one in Auckland and another in Acapulco.

The nine-day Volvo Car Open is the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America, attracting an average of 90,000 attendees and more than 100 of the top singles and doubles tennis players.

Tickets for the 2018 Volvo Car Open go on sale today, September 19th. Patrons have the option to choose from individual tickets, ticket packages and travel packages. Ticket prices range from $25 for an individual session to $525 for the all-inclusive weeklong package. The Volvo Car Open will provide six special ticket packages in 2018, each offering more tennis at a greater value. In addition, the PowerShares Series will return to the Volvo Car Stadium on April 7th. The men’s legends event will feature Andy Roddick, Mark Philippoussis and two players new to the Charleston field.

The Volvo Car Open will also bring back its popular Ace Club from 2017, an exciting membership program for box and ticket package holders. The Ace Club is a recognition program providing unparalleled amenities and benefits during the tournament. In addition, members have the option to receive access into the Ace Lounge, an exclusive hospitality marquee providing first-class accommodations including, live entertainment, air-conditioning, elevated food options and more.