U of South Carolina releases 2018 football schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – On Tuesday, September 19, the South Carolina Gamecock football team released their 2018 game schedule. It includes seven of their 12 contests at Williams-Brice Stadium. The season opener on September the 1 will be against Coastal Carolina.

2018 Schedule:

September 1 vs. Coastal Carolina

September 8 vs. Georgia

September 15 vs. Marshall

September 22 at Vanderbilt

September 29 at Kentucky

October 6 vs. Missouri

October 13 vs. Texas A&M

October 27 vs. Tennessee

November 3 at Ole Miss

November 10 at Florida

November 17 vs. Chattanooga

November 24 at Clemson