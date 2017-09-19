U of South Carolina releases 2018 football schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – On Tuesday, September 19, the South Carolina Gamecock football team released their 2018 game schedule. It includes seven of their 12 contests at Williams-Brice Stadium. The season opener on September the 1 will be against Coastal Carolina.
2018 Schedule:
September 1 vs. Coastal Carolina
September 8 vs. Georgia
September 15 vs. Marshall
September 22 at Vanderbilt
September 29 at Kentucky
October 6 vs. Missouri
October 13 vs. Texas A&M
October 27 vs. Tennessee
November 3 at Ole Miss
November 10 at Florida
November 17 vs. Chattanooga
November 24 at Clemson