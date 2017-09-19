Tornado confirmed near James Island during Irma

Related Coverage Tornado confirmed near Mount Pleasant during Irma

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — A tornado touched down in James Island during Tropical Storm Irma, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.

The event took place near Schooner Creek on September 11.

Officials said the weak, short-lived EF0 tornado was associated with an outer rain band of Tropical Storm Irma. It formed in the marsh, just north of Schooner Creek.

We’re told the twister first moved into the south end of Pine Island View Road, then to the eastern end of Oak Landing Road, and Green Path Lane.

The tornado uprooted trees, blew off part of a roof, damaged shutters, and sent debris flying in its path.

The tornado lifted south of Parrot Point Creek, less than 2 minutes after touchdown.