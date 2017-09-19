Summerville bride breaks wrist days before wedding; bridal party photos go viral

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville resident broke her wrist just days before her wedding day but her bridal party tried to make the most of the unfortunate situation.

Jaclyn Summers’ now husband, groomsman and bridesmaids all wore wearing bandages on their left wrists just like she what wearing, and posed for photos.

“”It didn’t hit me at first and I think just my reaction was priceless because it was something that I didn’t plan it was one detail I had no idea they were doing,” said Summers. “I was really surprised they were able to pull something over on me honestly and it was very unexpected and it was very kind.”

She broke her wrist after falling down the stairs while trying to get over a dog gate after she heard her dogs were making noise downstairs.

The photos from the wedding went viral after she shared her story on Love What Matters, a website devoted to inspirational and feel-good stories.

Jaclyn’s story has been featured on the Today Show website, Southern Living and other media websites.