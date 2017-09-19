Robert E. Lee’s former church is no longer named after him

By Published:

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) – A Virginia church that Robert E. Lee belonged to after the Civil War will no longer be named after the Confederate general.

Leaders of R.E. Lee Memorial Episcopal Church voted Monday to return to the parish’s original name of Grace Episcopal Church.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Lee became a member of Grace’s congregation after moving to Lexington, Virginia. The renaming follows a divisive two-year debate that prompted some congregants to leave.

Discussions began after white supremacist Dylann Roof killed nine people at a black church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015.

The Rev. Tom Crittenden, rector at Grace Episcopal, said the church moved toward the name change after last month’s deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. White nationalists had rallied around a statue of Lee that is slated for removal.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s