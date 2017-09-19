Racist church shooter can’t fire Jewish and Indian lawyers

FILE - In this Monday, April 10, 2017, file photo, Dylann Roof enters the court room at the Charleston County Judicial Center to enter his guilty plea on murder charges in Charleston, S.C. Federal officials are for the first time showing videos of convicted the South Carolina church shooter's jailhouse visits with his family on Tuesday, May 16. (Grace Beahm/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A federal appeals court has denied white supremacist Dylann Roof’s request to replace his Jewish and Indian lawyers who are appealing his death sentence for a racist massacre in South Carolina a day after he filed it.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a one-page, 11-word denial Tuesday.

Roof’s handwritten appeal was filed Monday. He wrote: “It will be impossible for me to trust two attorneys that are my political and biological enemies.”

Roof was sentenced to death in January after being convicted of hate crimes in the killings of nine black worshippers at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church in June 2015.

In denying Roof’s requests, the judges wrote: “The court denies the motion for substitution of counsel on appeal.”

