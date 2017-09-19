Pony parades through school car rider line

Published:

Why was there a pony at the Daniel Island School this week?

Parents from the new Philip Simmons Elementary School were raising awareness for the STEAM color run.

STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

A local mom brought the neon colored animal through the Daniel Island School pick-up/drop-off line to raise awareness about the run and to get people involved.

The horse was used because the Iron Horse is the Philip Simmons Elementary School mascot.

The STEAM color run will be held on October 7 starting at 9:00 a.m.

