New low-cost carrier comes to CHS

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines will announce new service in Charleston at a news conference on Tuesday, September 19.

Officials are expected to announce launching flights between Denver, Charleston and Philadelphia three days a week in the spring.

In July 2017, Frontier announced an expansion of its network — including 21 new destinations from Denver International Airport.

The new flights will roll out beginning this fall and will be fully scheduled by next summer.

In addition to Charleston, new routes from Denver include Boise, Idaho; Calgary, Alberta; El Paso; Fresno, Calif.; Jackson, Wyo.; Louisville, Ky.; and Tulsa, Okla.