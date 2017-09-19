Hurricane Maria regains extreme dangerous Category 5 storm strength

Roseau, Dominica (AP) – Hurricane Maria rolled through the small island of Dominica with catastrophic winds overnight, charging into the Eastern area of the Caribbean.

Forecasters say the storm is on a course that threatens islands already devastated by Hurricane Irma.

Forecasters are also warning of the possibility of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.

Fierce winds and rain lashed mountainous Dominica for hours as Maria tore roofs from homes as an extremely dangerous Category 5 storm.

Earlier Tuesday Morning the storm weakened to a Category 4, but then later regained strength as a Category 5 storm.

