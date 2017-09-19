Hurricane Maria regains extreme dangerous Category 5 storm strength

By Published:
COURTESY: MGN ONLINE

Roseau, Dominica (AP) – Hurricane Maria rolled through the small island of Dominica with catastrophic winds overnight, charging into the Eastern area of the Caribbean.

Forecasters say the storm is on a course that threatens islands already devastated by Hurricane Irma.

Forecasters are also warning of the possibility of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.

Fierce winds and rain lashed mountainous Dominica for hours as Maria tore roofs from homes as an extremely dangerous Category 5 storm.

Earlier Tuesday Morning the storm weakened to a Category 4, but then later regained strength as a Category 5 storm.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android.
 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s