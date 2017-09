Charleston police are looking for a driver who allegedly ran over a man on James Island. It happened early on September 17th on Billfish Court.

According to the incident report, the 40 year old victim stepped outside and was hit by a black Ford F150. The truck was seen speeding away.

The victim had multiple injuries to his face, legs and back. He was transported to the hospital.

If you have any information about this hit and run, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.