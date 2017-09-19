COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating following a deadly crash, Tuesday morning.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, a passing motorist spotted an overturned Ford Focus in a wooded area in the 100 block of Lowcountry Highway just north of Hendersonville Highway. Firefighter-Paramedics arrived to find the victim near the car with no signs of life.

“The engine on the vehicle was cold, indicating the accident happened much earlier in the morning or sometimes the previous evening,” according to officials.

A preliminary investigation suggests the driver, a Florida woman, was traveling at a high rate of speed, southbound on Lowcountry Hwy and failed to negotiate a curve.

Florida woman killed in Walterboro car crash

We’re told the car entered the ditch and struck a concrete culvert pipe, became airborne and struck two trees approximately 12 feet off the ground.

It is believed that the flipped over at least once, ejected the driver, and came to rest about 100 feet from the road, landing on its roof.

We’re working to learn the identity of the victim from the Colleton County Coroner’s Office.

