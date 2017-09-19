Dog killed, man shot in Orangeburg county home invasion

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced two Allendale County men have been charged with kidnapping and multiple other charges in a home invasion that happened earlier this month.

“These individuals needed to be taking off the street immediately,” the sheriff said. “This was a violent incident that resulted in one victim being shot, another terrorized, and a family pet killed in this senseless act.”

Devante Rasberry, 24, and Henry Ginn, Jr., 25, were each charged with two counts of kidnapping, one count each of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, first-degree assault and battery discharging a firearm into a dwelling, ill treatment of animals, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Both Rasberry and Ginn appeared in court on Monday before Orangeburg County Magistrate Peggy Doremus, who denied bond.

The two suspects were apprehended through a combined effort of the OCSO and agents with the US Marshals.

On September 1, a Longwood Drive couple were at home when around 9:40 a.m. someone knocked on the door. The stranger initially explained he had car trouble but then pulled out a pistol while forcing his way into the home.

During a confrontation in which the gunman demanded a particular door be unlocked, the gunman shot a male resident of the home in the leg.

According to the incident report, one of the suspects took to woman the back door outside home. She said when they opened the door, the suspect shot her pit bull.

A second subject had entered the residence, at which time the victim who had been shot had crawled into a bedroom where he retrieved a handgun. He fired twice at the second subject.

The armed intruders then fled while the woman inside the residence ran to a neighboring home to call 911.

Investigators learned a subject had later checked in at a Lowcountry hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. A tip then came in from the public claiming the subject with a gunshot wound was involved in the Longwood incident.

Both Ginn and Rasberry were identified as the intruders and taken into custody late Sunday.

At this point, robbery is believed to have been the motive.

Inv. Steven Thompson is leading the ongoing investigation.