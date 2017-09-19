DHEC testing mosquitoes in Myrtle Beach following report of West Nile

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – After the Department of Health and Environmental Control reported someone in Myrtle Beach contracted the West Nile Virus, the City is now working with the Department of Health and Environmental Control to handle the issue quickly.

Myrtle Beach Spokesperson Mark Kruea says city staff breaks up the city into five sections and sprays one section per day to cover the entire city each week.

“The regular spraying occurs in the afternoons and evenings when mosquitoes are most likely to be out,” Kruea explained. “So, the crew starts about 4:30 and runs until about 9:30 or 10.”

The city has one sprayer and it runs from the north end of the city to the south end, April through September.

DHEC officials said the person who contracted West Nile Virus was in the area between 3rd Avenue South and Mr. Joe White Avenue. Kruea said the city will spray that particular area multiple times a week and work with DHEC to see how big of a problem they’re facing.

“DHEC has staff in town right now that will set some mosquito traps so that we can sample some of the mosquitos and find out whether this is a wide-spread problem, which it hopefully is not or a very narrow problem,” Kruea said.

Kruea also says on top of the traps, they’re also using briquettes in the storm water drains to kill larva, but city officials are asking for more help from the community.

“Take a look around your own property,” Kruea advised. “Whether it’s a business, a home or an apartment and see if there are any standing sources of water, whether it’s a bird bath or a planter at the base of a plant or something like that.

Tommy Crosby with DHEC says at this time they cannot provide an update on the condition of the person who contracted West Nile.

Crosby says right now DHEC does not have a timeframe for the trapping and testing of mosquitoes in the Myrtle Beach area, but Kruea says the city is prepared to act aggressively if necessary to rid the community of any further risk for the virus.