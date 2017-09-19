Community groups to hold forum on North Charleston policing reform

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Several local community groups will hold a community action forum in North Charleston.

The ACLU of South Carolina, the Charleston Area Justice Ministry (CAJM), Community Resource Center (CRC) and North Charleston NAACP will hold a news conference to discuss the forum on Wednesday, September 20 at 11 a.m. in front of the Alfred Williams Community Center at 4441 Durant Ave, North Charleston.

The Community Action Forum will be held at the Alfred Williams Community Center on Thursday, September 21 from 6:30-8:30pm. Food will be served and sign in will begin at 6 p.m.

Both events are free and open to the public.

Organizers say the Community Action Forum will give the community an opportunity to learn more about North Charleston’s policing reform activities and to take action in response to the recent announcement that the independent assessment of the North Charleston Polic — conducted by the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) through the Department of Justice — may not be released to the City of North Charleston nor to its citizens.

The ACLU of South Carolina is a non-profit dedicated to defending and expanding constitutional rights and personal freedoms throughout the state. It has more than 4500 members. It is affiliated the national ACLU.

CAJM is a nonprofit network of 30 Christian, Jewish, Muslim and Unitarian congregations/organizations throughout the Charleston community that come together to speak with one powerful voice to build a just and fair community.

The CRC is an agency designed as a referral source to meet the needs of the lower socio-economic population by providing information and identifying resources to the needed population.

The North Charleston branch of the NAACP was established in 1961 and is significantly engaged in making sure that the justice system is transparent and accountable to all citizens, regardless of color or creed.