Charleston County Greenbelt Program reaches land preserving goal

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Greenbelt Program has reached its goal to protect 30 percent of the county’s lands. When the Greenbelt Program was born in 2005, 160,000 acres were protected leaving 40,000 acres that still needed to be preserved to reach its 30 percent goal. Since 2006, nearly 38,000 acres have been protected. The Greenbelt Program preserved 21,000 and conservation partners have protected nearly 17,000, bringing the total acres protected to 198,000.

“The Charleston County Greenbelt program is the most successful local government-sponsored land conservation program in the United States,” said Chuck Flink, a senior adviser with Alta Planning + Design, a consultant group working with the County. “Having protected an additional 38,000 acres of land in the past 10 years means that approximately 1/3 of the County’s land and water, 198,000 acres, is protected in perpetuity. This is a credit to the leadership of the Charleston County Council, the Greenbelt Advisory Board, the citizens of Charleston County, local land conservation organizations, landowners, and municipalities. Congratulations on your remarkable success.”

The Greenbelt Advisory Board gathered input from Charleston County citizens before deciding how to preserve the 40,000 acres. Based on citizen’s feedback, the 40,000 acres was then broken down into six different land components. The program has exceeded three of its six land component goals:

Adding 10,275 acres in the Francis Marion National Forest

Preserving 5,610 acres of lowcountry wetlands

Purchasing 4,675 acres of land for regional county parks

The Greenbelt Program is currently working to achieve three goals:

Protecting 16,240 acres of rural Greenbelt lands

Providing 2,000 acres of urban Greenbelt lands

1,200 acres of land for Greenway Corridors

The Greenbelt Program is funded by the 2004 and 2016 Transportation Sales Tax. To date, these properties have been protected under the program.

6,300 acres for current and future public parks across the County

42 acres surrounding the Angel Oak, Johns Island

McCleod Plantation, James Island

Roxbury Park, Meggett

Birds of Prey Center, Awendaw

Ellis Oaks Park, James Island

118 acres at the tip of Morris Island (Cummings Point)

8 acres in the Phillips Community, Mount Pleasant

800 acres for a future County Park near McClellanville

Wide Awake Park, Hollywood

200 acres for a future County/Town park on Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant

Walking Trail on Sullivan Island’s protected, accreted land

Pinckney Park on Fort Johnson Road, Town of James Island

200 acres for a future City of Charleston park on Bear Swamp Road, West Ashley

Over 7,000 acres of working lands (farms and timberlands)